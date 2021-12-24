Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.277 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

VCLT stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $111.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $62,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

