Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Sold by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $144.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.02. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $112.58 and a fifty-two week high of $156.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.067 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

