Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

