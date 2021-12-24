Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,348,000 after acquiring an additional 176,522 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,229,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 228.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after buying an additional 36,186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $281.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $255.23 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

