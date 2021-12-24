Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 193.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $479,619,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $432.64 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $335.37 and a one year high of $435.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $424.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

