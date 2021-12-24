Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $240.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.76 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

