Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 651,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,811 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $144,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $240.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

