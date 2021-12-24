Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ VAXX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.43. 90,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,963. Vaxxinity has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $22.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

