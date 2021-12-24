Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VNC) Announces Dividend of GBX 64

Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VNC) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.85) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 46.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Ventus 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:VNC remained flat at $GBX 137.50 ($1.82) during trading hours on Thursday. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901. The firm has a market cap of £51.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.62. Ventus 2 VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.92).

Ventus 2 VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in renewable energy sectors. The fund focuses particularly on independent developers, but the majority of investments will be in companies developing, constructing, and operating small and medium onshore wind farms. It also invests in companies which use other renewable energy technology such as biomass, hydro, and landfill gas.

