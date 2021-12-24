Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VNC) Announces Dividend of GBX 64

Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VNC) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.85) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 46.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Ventus 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:VNC remained flat at $GBX 137.50 ($1.82) during trading hours on Thursday. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901. The firm has a market cap of £51.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.62. Ventus 2 VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.92).
Ventus 2 VCT Company Profile
