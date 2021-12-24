Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 37

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEN) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 33.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of VEN opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.45) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.39. The firm has a market cap of £32.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.07. Ventus VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 76 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 115 ($1.52).
About Ventus VCT
