Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 37

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEN) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 33.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VEN opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.45) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.39. The firm has a market cap of £32.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.07. Ventus VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 76 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 115 ($1.52).

About Ventus VCT

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

