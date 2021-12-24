Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEND) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEND) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ventus VCT stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.31) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.77 million and a PE ratio of 8.10. Ventus VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 127 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 175 ($2.31).

About Ventus VCT

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

