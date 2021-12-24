Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEND) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEND) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ventus VCT stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.31) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.77 million and a PE ratio of 8.10. Ventus VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 127 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 175 ($2.31).
About Ventus VCT
