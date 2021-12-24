Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Verisk Analytics worth $132,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 134.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 124,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $225.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.97 and a 200-day moving average of $200.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,201,397 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

