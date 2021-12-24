Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,299 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $126,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 80.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $162.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $133.00 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.63.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

