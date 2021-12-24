Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $118.83 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Caesars Entertainment worth $118,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 499.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,951,000 after buying an additional 556,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after buying an additional 498,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 85.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,170,000 after buying an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Cowen boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

