Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $137.84 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,363 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $137,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $679.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $696.58. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

