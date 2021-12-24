Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,486 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of LPL Financial worth $145,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $162.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average is $152.13. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

