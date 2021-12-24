Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.61

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $4.86. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 841,181 shares traded.

VKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $405.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,197,000 after purchasing an additional 322,659 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 48,380 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,785 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.