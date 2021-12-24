Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.61

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $4.86. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 841,181 shares traded.
VKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of $405.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,197,000 after purchasing an additional 322,659 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 48,380 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,785 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VKTX)
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.
