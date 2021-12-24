Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vincerx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

VINC stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,570 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 270,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 52,455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $22,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.