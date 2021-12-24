Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report sales of $133.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.61 million to $155.60 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $76.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $450.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $395.50 million to $495.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $556.85 million, with estimates ranging from $517.20 million to $602.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after buying an additional 331,032 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after buying an additional 267,725 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 269,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -162.37 and a beta of 2.53. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

