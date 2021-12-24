Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) PT Raised to $300.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on VIR. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.
NASDAQ:VIR opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -1.48. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01.
In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,675,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after acquiring an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 276,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 177,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 149,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
