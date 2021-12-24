Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) PT Raised to $300.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VIR. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -1.48. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,675,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after acquiring an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 276,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 177,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 149,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

