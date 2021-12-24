Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

