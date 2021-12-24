Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,891,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $421,340,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,395,551 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $756,392,000 after purchasing an additional 66,221 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Visa by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $216.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

