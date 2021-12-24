Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,157 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.24% of Visteon worth $112,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Visteon by 221,200.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $110.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.25 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.52.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

