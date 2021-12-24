VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.22. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

