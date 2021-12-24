Volution Group (LON:FAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.19) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.40) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Shares of LON FAN opened at GBX 540 ($7.13) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 506.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 488.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55. Volution Group has a 52 week low of GBX 270 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 565 ($7.46). The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. Volution Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.61), for a total value of £96,560 ($127,573.00). Also, insider Andy O’Brien sold 16,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.08), for a total transaction of £75,260.60 ($99,432.69).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.