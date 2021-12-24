Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 435 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 93.9% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

