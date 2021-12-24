Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,886,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth $3,445,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 324.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 584,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,576,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 537,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth $1,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $2.49 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.61.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 7,990.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Equities analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

