Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

KRYS opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.97. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.17.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

