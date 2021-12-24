Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 3,069 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

FOLD opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $246,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,084. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

