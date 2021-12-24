Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 32,874 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,874 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRSR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Corsair Gaming Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

