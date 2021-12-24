Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Gap Up to $63.25

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.25, but opened at $68.26. Voya Financial shares last traded at $66.30, with a volume of 102,393 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

