Wagerr Price Reaches $0.0445 on Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. Wagerr has a market cap of $9.64 million and $34,161.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 60.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004519 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00028249 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.31 or 0.00463024 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 221,885,117 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

