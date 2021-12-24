Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB stock opened at $190.64 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.88.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.