Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,236,330 shares of company stock valued at $100,311,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of SCHW opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.45. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

