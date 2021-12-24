Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $396.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

