Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $655,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.08 and its 200-day moving average is $190.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.48 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

