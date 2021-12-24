Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $322,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after acquiring an additional 305,067 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,014,000 after acquiring an additional 182,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $679.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.46. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $696.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

