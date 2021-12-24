Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $342.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to announce $342.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.50 million to $355.30 million. Walker & Dunlop reported sales of $349.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $149.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.84. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $81.52 and a one year high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,316,000 after acquiring an additional 49,248 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,322,000 after acquiring an additional 28,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,050,000 after acquiring an additional 46,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

