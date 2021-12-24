Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $139.49 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $386.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

