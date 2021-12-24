Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $1.22 Million in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,453,000 after purchasing an additional 956,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,496,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,226,000 after buying an additional 495,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after buying an additional 1,093,261 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $85.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

