Warburg Research Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €290.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($325.84) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($370.79) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($393.26) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($393.26) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($370.79) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($395.51) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €331.40 ($372.36).

FRA:ADS opened at €251.90 ($283.03) on Tuesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($225.85). The company has a 50-day moving average of €271.03 and a 200-day moving average of €289.83.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

