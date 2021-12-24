Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 1,235 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,241,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.03. The stock has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

