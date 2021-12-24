Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 264 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.04. 22,113,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,512,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.19 and a 200-day moving average of $224.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $190.94 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

