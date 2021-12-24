Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.4% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the third quarter worth $6,661,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in AZEK during the third quarter worth $840,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in AZEK by 93.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,481. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,530. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

