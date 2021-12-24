Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,808,000 after buying an additional 474,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after buying an additional 405,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after buying an additional 337,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 581.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 260,199 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2,092.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 263,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 251,110 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $34.04. 944,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,674. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

