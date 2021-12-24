Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,273,000 after buying an additional 256,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17,566.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 136,313 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,247,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,667 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $108.70. The stock had a trading volume of 154,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,773. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.