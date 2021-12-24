Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 139,165 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 28.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 637,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $49,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of QEFA stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 44,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,530. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.