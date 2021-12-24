Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 301,286 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,633,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,286 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.20% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $78,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 328,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPAB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.67. 839,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,747. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $30.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.