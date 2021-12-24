Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $31,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 880,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $294.40. The stock had a trading volume of 581,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,884. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $275.91 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

