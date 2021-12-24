Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $10.23 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,667 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.16% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 120,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,510. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

